The Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation (GIFSEP), an NGO, on Friday urged Nigerians to initiate and drive actions to significantly address the issues of climate change in their various communities.

The Executive Director of GIFSEP, Mr David Michael, gave the advice in Abuja at a news conference on the upcoming Abuja Climate Summit which will hold on Sept. 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the summit will amplify calls for Africa countries to break free from all new fossil fuels and encourage a just transition to renewable energy.

Michael said that GIFSEP, in partnership with 350 Africa, Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and other relevant Non Governmental Organisations would hold the summit in Abuja.

“People need to know that climate change is a real threat to us and the future generations.

“It is a problem that affects all of us without discrimination, although some people and places are more vulnerable to climate change than others.

“That is why people need to drive actions against climate change and send a clear message to the government for it respond to the will of the people,’’ he said.

According to him, politicians do not build political will, they respond to it, adding that governments will respond to the will of the people, provided people tell them what they want for a liveable world.

“That is why we are bringing together key stakeholders from different strata of the society: farmers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, government, legislators, civil societies, NGOs, and political parties to participate in the summit.

“The idea is to sensitise them on the need to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and Sustainable Development Goals to achieve environmental sustainability.

“This agreement will also enhance poverty reduction and job creation in the country,’’ the director said.