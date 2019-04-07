<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Search for Common Ground, has been applauded for training journalists in conflict sensitivity reporting.

The 3-day training was organised by the NGO in Jos.

A cross-section of the journalists who participated in the training, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the training had exposed them to objective reporting.

One of the participants, Miss Amaka Ezeh, a radio presenter from Unity FM, said that she had learnt to be emphatic, fair and balanced in her reportage.

“I have learned more about news reporting in a different perspective and I have also seen that journalists have huge responsibility towards the environment,’’ explained Ezeh.

Mr Yemi Kosoko, a journalist from Channels News, said he had become a better reporter in trying to proffer solutions in conflict situations.

“The training is timely and of huge benefit to journalists. We all appreciate the effort of the NGO, most especially the facilitator, for the simplicity and clarity in explaining conflict sensitive reporting,’’ Kosoko said.