Rev Peter Ujomu, Executive Director, Health Matters Incorporated (HMI), a development NGO has stressed the need for community advocacy expansion to enhance well being of Nigerians and national development.

Ujomu, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday, called for increased advocacy and support of all tiers of government, private sector and individuals to improve welfare of citizens.

“Government has to work with people, philanthropists, CSOs, individuals to get the desired results,” he said.

Ujomu said that the NGO trains development activists to target hard-to-reach communities, providing them with healthcare development activities, working with young as well as vulnerable people in the society.

“We use creative methods to achieve results in all of these,” he said.

He said that after years of working alone, HMI went into partnership with some states, religious organisations and development partners to be able to touch difficult to reach communities.

Ujomu said the NGO was currently working with the Lagos State Government to tackle reproductive health issues, while in Delta and Ogun States a collaboration on Malaria reduction and eradication was on.

“We have capacity to go round the country, but of course, we have funds constraints. Over the years, we have worked in the areas of HIV/AIDs, Polio vaccines,” he said.

Ujomu said that HMI covers human resource training, and other issues of development that revolve around HIV/AIDS, diabetes, malaria, women and youths development.

“Annually we provide mentorship program to up and coming CSO activists, people who want to do development work.

“We train and empower them with information and then we put them together as activists, have regular contact to help them develop their work over time,” he told NAN.

He said that the training was aimed at helping beneficiaries learn scientific ways of working within their communities.

Participants, he said, were usually drawn from various interest groups.

NAN reports that the NGO held the 9th edition of its annual training for 15 participants in Ebute Meta in Lagos on Friday.

During the interactive sessions, participants were taken through social strata relations lectures and scientific ways to gather data to activate or draw attention to issues.

Ujumo, who was the lead lecturer, stressed the need to target variety of audience based on available resources in choosing target population for medical social research.

Participants took turns to narrate their field study experiences, using various sampling techniques of target population to analyze and draw research conclusions.

Enumerating the various methods of data collection and collation, Ujumo stressed the need to have “baseline knowledge” on any issues to be investigated.

“Every study must have a purpose, researches are important in consolidating your work,” he said.