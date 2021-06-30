Bauchi State Chapter of ‘League of Women Voters of Nigeria’ (NILOWV), an NGO, said it had trained 50 rural women on Voter Education and good Governance in Bauchi State.

The Chairperson of the organisation, Hajiya Fatima Zakari, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Zakari said that the beneficiaries of the one-day training were drawn from all the 13 wards in Dass Local Government Area of the state.

She explained that the training was to awaken the consciousness of womenfolk on active participation in politics.

“So far 50 women were trained in Dass Local Government Area on June, 22, on voter registration, vote buying, the right to vote and be voted for, political apathy, among others.

“Voter education is vital and that is the first step to voting, especially; getting the voter card is paramount and continuous voters’ registration by INEC has commenced.





“So, the training is apt for our women to get valid means of voting,” Zakari said.

She said that the organisation would soon organise another workshop for the physically challenged women to enable them to participate in the polity.

According to her, the capacity building programme will bring about informed decision making during electioneering.

Zakari noted that women form the majority of voters in the state, therefore, there was need to be abreast of all the guidelines and trending reforms in the political process.

She said that the NGO intended to train many rural women in all the 20 local Councils of the state.

The Chairperson said that the NGO had organised structures from the national down to ward levels in the country with a large number of members.