An NGO, Development and Peace Initiative (DPI), on Tuesday says it has sensitised no fewer than 10, 000 young girls in Kaduna State on ways to take control of their lives as adolescents.

The Project Manager, Emmanuel Tagwai, said the programme, Collective Action For Adolescent Girls Initiative, is being run in 12 communities across the state.

Tagwai said at town hall meetings on Tuesday in Sabon Gayan and Mararaba Rido, both in Chikun Local Government Areas, that the initiative also involved parents, religious and community leaders.

“The essence of the sensitisation is to improve knowledge of men, boys, women and adolescent girls on issues concerning adolescence and change attitudes around the value of adolescent girls.

“It is also to ensure that faith actors as key influence, are better informed on issues concerning adolescent girls including their rights to education and health care, as well as the effect of early marriage.

“It is seeks to prevail on parents and communities to allow girls reach the right age before marriage so as not to jeopardise their future.”

According to him, the two year programme which run from June 2016 to March 31, 2018, has been extended by a month to consolidate on the gains achieved.

Tagwai urged parents to guide their adolescent children to better future by allowing them to explore their potentials to the fullest so as to be better and responsible citizens.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Sabon Gayan , Muhammad Sani and Pastor Joshua Bawa of Assembly of God Church, said both religions support girls education.

“To educate a girl is to educate a nation, not just herself or her family, parent must take their responsibilities properly, it is a compulsory obligation on them.”

They commended the NGO for the initiative and pledged to preach the message in Mosques and Churches, so that parents would “reason and allow young girls to achieve their desired goals in life.”

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the project, funded by Christian Aid is being implemented by Gender Awareness Trust and DPI in Makarfi Gari, Mayere, Nasarawa Doya, Rido Gbagyi, Sabon Gayan, Rido Hausa, Kujama, Kamanta, Zonzon, Zonkwa, Gimi and Kamuru Ikulu.