A nongovernmental organisation (NGO) has rallied advocated adoption of Open Government Partnership (OGP) by the various state governments to promote transparency in governance.

The NGO, African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), which took the Northeast plank of its OGP campaign to the Adamawa State capital, Yola, on Wednesday, said the OGP is a vital model against corruption because all the ideals of corruption-free environment are summarised in the model.

OGP is an international initiative, introduced in 2011, that provides a platform for reformers inside and outside governments around the world to develop reforms that promote transparency in governace and conscietize citizens to demand same, all geared against corruption. Nigeria was formally admitted into OGP in 2016 and the implementation started in January 2017, but only few states have adopted it.

Speaking in the course of the northeast street regional rally in Yola on Wednesday, the acting executive Director of Centre LSD, Mr Monday Osasah, said: “We are here for a rally to popularise OGP to fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“One of the things today is to propagate that OGP is here with us. We are here to popularize the concept in the Northeast.

“Today is an awareness rally geared towards sensitizing the populace on their roles concering the principles of OGP, and to appeal to the states in the subregion to sign into the OGP, to adopt it and to deepen open governance.”

He said it is not encouraging that no state in the Northeast had signed into OGP and only 11 states in the whole country had signed into and thereby adopted the OGP.

Kaduna was the first state that signed into OGP at the subnational level. Kano, Ebonyi, Anambra, Niger, Abia, and Enugu have also adopted the anti-corruption model.

The OGP sensitization rallies being conducted by the Centre LSD are being funded by the McArthur Foundation.