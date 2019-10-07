<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





A group, Action Against Hunger, has called for the implementations Social Protection Programme in Jigawa and Zamfara states.

In a statement signed by the body’s media officer, Mal Sabi’u Suleiman Shehu, it noted there though there was improvement in the overall child health, food security, knowledge and practice of health and nutrition in the two states, it said there should be community participation through implementation of the concept for the betterment of the states’ populace.

According to the organization, ”Findings from the concept of Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP) phase 1 End line evaluation showed improvements in the overall child health, food security, knowledge and practice of health and nutrition bahaviour, household economic status and accumulation of livestock in implementing communities in both states.”

It commended Jigawa State government for its initiative towards developing the state cash transfer scheme, adding that it allocated N1bn in the 2019 budget for the commencement of Social Protection Cash Transfer and Empowerment Initiative, including social welfare palliative support the core poor and other vulnerable groups.