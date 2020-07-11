



The Nigeria Female Youth Organisation (NFYO), a non-governmental organisation, has urged appropriate authorities to make sex and reproductive health education compulsory in post primary schools.

Mimi Peters, President, NFYO, made the call on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Abuja during a joint briefing with Michelle Youth Initiative (MYI).

Peters said the roles of guardians and councilors in schools should be reintroduced and strengthened with emphasis on moral education.

She also urged the ministry of education to create a monitoring team to evaluate the effort of heads of post primary schools in promoting good moral in educational institutions.

She, however, commended the National Assembly for passing the bill on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions as it would redress such issues.

”We call on the National Assembly to broaden the scope of the bill and include secondary schools and that of special children.





“It is our opinion that rape offenders should be prohibited from public service, and no such persons should be allowed access to appointment and political offices,” Peters said.

Mrs Linda Kenneth, Public Relation Officer, MYI, also called on Nigerians to stop stigmatisation of victims and families of rape.

She emphasised that stigmatisation had been one of the reasons for non-disclosure of rape and sex harassment cases.

According to her, the victims are either afraid to speak out or embarrassed about the situation.

“We are here to listen to you and be your voice, so you get justice. You can reach us at www.nigeriafemaleyouth.org or email us.

Roseline Sanda, another member of MYI, noted that parents had major roles to play in instilling good morals in their children.

“The teachers alone cannot teach everything in school. If we get it right from our homes, we will have little to worry about in future,’’ Sanda concluded.

She also advised parents not to condone certain attitude from their children, but explain to them difference between good and bad character.