A non-governmental organisation NGO) in Owerri, known as Junior Chamber International (JCI), says it will focus more of its activities in 2020 on converting waste to wealth in order to create job for the youths.

The National President of the organisation, Onyinyechukwu Mbeledogu, popularly called Ambassador, said this on Saturday in Owerri during a workshop on waste management.

Mbeledogu said that the group evolved a programme, called “Let’s do it campaign,” to drive its vision of using waste to create wealth.

According to her, the campaign is to create more awareness on the economic benefit of proper waste disposal.

She advised delegates to the workshop, drawn from the south-east and south-south, not to litter the environment with used plastic bottles but convert them to usable items.

She said: “Waste can be wealth when properly managed. That is why JCI is sensitising the public on the benefits of proper waste disposal as our own way of helping to alleviate poverty through job creation.

“Plastic bottles and other forms of refuse can be converted to usable items by recycling companies so we also advise Nigerians to use designated dump sites.

“This will both improve environmental cleanliness and reduce poverty.”





Also, the Executive Vice President for south-east and south-south, Mr Rex Egbudu, said that the group would continue to strategise in order to attract healthy partnership with Civil Society Organisations and well-meaning individuals.

Egbudu commended Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation, another NGO, for partnering with JCI toward realsing its initiative.

He advised members of JCI to remain loyal and committed to the cause of the organisation on environmental sanitation and wealth creation.

Mr Kola Oladipo, a senior staff member of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and former executive member of JCI, urged journalists to be committed to the group’s initiative for the good of the larger society.

Oladipo advised the youth to make effective use of the social media for increased advocacy and wider impact.

He also advised JCI members to remain proactive and sustain initiatives that could help to positively shape the environment.

He also called on government at all levels to support the JCI campaign for converting waste to wealth.

Newsmen report that a major highlight of the workshop was the presentation of awards to some present and former executives of the organisation in recognition of their meritorious contributions to the development of society