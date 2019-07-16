<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Women Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it will organise a two-week technology programmes to empower girls to contribute meaningfully to the digital economy.

Mr Adeyemi Odutola, the Communication Officer, W.TEC, said in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that the camp would be tagged “She Creates’’.

“During the ‘She Creates Camp’, the girls will participate in hands-on technology workshops, leadership activities, excursions to technology companies and extra-curricular activities.

“Evaluations of previous camps revealed that over 80 per cent of alumni are interested in pursuing a Science, Engineering, Design and Technology careers.

“They also showed enhanced leadership skills, creativity, problem-solving and communication abilities as a result of attending the camp,’’ he said.

Odutola said that their 2019 supporters and partners include Sage Foundation, Oracle, Laureates College, MainOne Cable and Swift Networks.

He noted that others were: Devamplify, Edufun Technik STEM Hub and Kenneth Dike Memorial eLibrary, Lagos State Ministry of Education and Kwara State Ministry of Education.

The communication officer said that the ‘She Creates Camp’ was for girls between 13 and 17 years, who were smart, curious and interested in digital technology.

Odutola said that the 2019 ‘She Creates Camps’ locations would be Lagos-Lekki-Non-Residential Camp to run from July 29 to Aug. 9, while the Lagos-Mainland camp would start Aug. 18 and end by Aug. 31.

He said that for the camp in Awka-Anambra, the programme would run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6 and similarly the one at Ilorin-Kwara would start by Aug. 26 and end by Sept. 6.

Odutola also said that the NGO would also be organising an Early Innovators Camp to introduce children between ages five to 10 to computing and science concept.

He said that the camp was designed to harness the innate curiosity of children.

Odutola said that the centre would be introducing children to computing and science concepts through play and exploration over a two-week period.

“It will give children the opportunity to participate in technology workshops and extra-curricular activities.

`The Early Innovators Camp is for both boys and girls between five and 10 years, who are smart, curious and interested in digital technology.

“Evaluations made from our previous camps showed that children can have enhanced imaginative and creativity skills, problem-solving and communication abilities by participating in this kind of boot camps.

“We have started accepting applications for the 2019 Early Innovators Technology Camps, Lagos-Lekki-Non-Residential Camp would run from July 29 to Aug. 9, Odutola said.

He said that the Early Innovators Camp Lagos-Mainland-Non-Residential Camp would run from Aug. 17 to Aug. 30.

“We implore civic-minded individuals and corporate bodies to sponsor kids to attend the camp, ‘’ Odutola said.