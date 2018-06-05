Youth Anti-Corruption Network, an NGO, says it is partnering with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences to address the state of corruption in the country.

Ovo Otarigho, YANET Coordinator, made this known during a campaign tagged: “Strengthening Youth Participation Against Corruption’’ held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the association was working with Youth Alive Foundation, also a Non-Governmental Organisation and the Department for International Development to support the fight against corruption.

He said that the essence of the partnership with EFCC and ICPC in particular was to present discoveries and information from YAF’s recent surveys to stakeholders.

Otarigho encouraged citizens to participate in good governance and promote anti-corruption, as being championed by the association.

He said: “Our aim is to champion the conversation that will lead to behavioural change towards corrupt practices, particularly among young people and leaders in all sectors.”

He revealed that Knowledge, Attitude and Practised Behaviour survey on the perception of Nigerian youths against corruption was carried out by the organisation across different states in 2017.

Otarigbo said: “From the survey we discovered that a large number of Nigerian youths are against corruption but due to hunger and frustration many have decided to engage in corrupt practices.

“Those involved in corrupt practices know it is wrong but have decided not to desist because that is the order of the day.”

He explained that the association had taken the campaign to some Nigerian universities, with the hope that Nigerian youths would have a change of perception on corruption.

He said: “We are carrying this message to schools in the grassroots to ensure we achieve a common goal.”

Otarigho advised Nigerians to join in the fight against corruption and urged parents to encourage their children to desist from corrupt practices.

He added: “Corruption starts from our roots so we all must serve as agents of change and put in efforts to ensure that the fight against corruption is a success.”