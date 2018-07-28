Beacon Youths Initiative (BYI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has organised free medical testing for over 1, 000 people in Nasarawa State to mark the 2018 World Hepatitis Day.

Envoh Okolo, Executive Director of BYI, said this on Saturday at Bukan Hari community of Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, the testing will afford the people the opportunity to know their status so as to curtail the alarming rate of Hepatitis in the state.

He also attributed the increasing rate of Hepatitis in the state to low awareness, low funding for Hepatitis programmes and stigmatisation on the infected persons.

He said that the organisation is committed to improving the quality of life of those infected with Hepatitis through testing, counselling, sensitisation and offering of vaccine.

He said that the since establishment, the NGO had offer free testing and vaccine to over 5, 000 people in the state.

The outreach is the modest contribution by the NGO towards addressing the increasing health challenges and assisting the less privilege in the society.

“It is our belief that this intervention would assist the people to know their status and take precautionary measures to avert escalating their health conditions,” he added.

He added that the organisation is bringing healthcare closer to the people, especially those at the grassroots.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to go for testing to know their status in order to eliminate Hepatitis in the state.

Amina Saudi and Samuel Paul, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the NGO for given them opportunity to know their status.