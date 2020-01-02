<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director and Convener of the Ideal One, a Non-Government Organization, NGO, Mr Nwozuru, has commended Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos for his concerted efforts in making Lagos a cleaner environment.

Addressing newsmen at a special Christmas party organized for tender age children at Ijeh Barracks, Obalende, Mr Nwozuru said: “we at the Ideal One are trying to complement government’s effort in ensuring we live in a safe and clean environment. If you culture the young ones at a tender age, they become responsible leaders tomorrow.”

He urged parents to allow their children at a tender age to be trained to become responsible leaders of tomorrow, stressing that the objective of the party was to make the children of the area feel the impact of Christmas who might not know what Christmas was all about.

However, he noted that the major challenge is funding but above all the other challenges include, a non-supportive attitude of parents who believes that only their teenage children can be trained for leadership positions not the one at a tender age.

Nwozuru noted that “in Ideal One, we have what we call OC, the only club which is a literacy club where children who cannot afford to go for extra lesson can be taking care of, adding that, “we have standby lecturers to teach them once in a quarter or during Summer at no cost.”

According to him, “buying from parents is always difficult. Sometimes parents do not think that children need to be encouraged to become leaders at a tender age. We have gone to schools, to families even Churches without encouraging the children to become leaders”. If you culture the young ones by raising them right, they will become responsible at a tender age, then we have a nation that is filled with responsible adults.

According to him, “A child that can pick dirt on the ground in any environment and keep it till he finds a proper dustbin if we have ten of this in a classroom by the time they enter their communities they will become responsible change agents.”

Children were treated with quiz contest, drama and dancing competition while their parents commended the Ideal One for bringing such a wonderful party to their domain and promised to make their children available for training in community development.

He commended friends and Corporate bodies who had contributed immensely to the success of the IDEAL ONE, adding that, “such corporate bodies who had stood by us include Ark-Rural and Education Trust, Fizz Food and Beverages Limited, Makers of Cool Cola, Saheeto-Makers of Small Chops, Grandee Realty, Leah’s Place and Iconic-Souvenir’s among others.