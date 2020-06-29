



Enugu-based Non Governmental Organisation, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, has urged the state and local governments to pay adequate attention to public schools and hospitals in the state.

Mr Daniel Ukwu, Executive Director of the foundation, made the call during a courtesy visit to newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Ukwu decried the deplorable state of government schools and health centres in the state.

He said that he discovered the deplorable situation when the foundation went on inspection tour of over 12 local government areas in the state.

The councils areas visited were Ezeagu, Nkanu West, Udi, Awgu, Oji River, Igboeze North, Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Igbo Etiti and Nsukka local government.

The executive director attributed the infrastructure problems to lack of political will and urged the media to hold political leaders accountable to their stewardship.

Ukwu explained that the aim of setting up the foundation was because leadership was vital to development of any nation.





”Leadership is the foundation to the development of local, state and federal governments,” he said.

He urged the government at all level to pay more attention to the development of schools where the future leaders of the country were produced.

He further called on the government to address the issues of water and electricity, noting that it was difficult accessing portable water in Enugu.

He commended NAN for its leadership role in objective reportage and solicited partnership with the agency to promote the issue of leadership in the country.

Responding, NAN South East Zonal Manager, Mrs Maureen Atuonwu, welcomed the foundation and said that the entire country needed intervention in the area of infrastructure and development.

Atuonwu commended the foundation for the effort it was putting in humanitarian service.

She promised to do her best in ensuring that the purpose of the visit got to the government because they were championing a just cause.