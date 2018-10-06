



Right Minds Empowerment Initiative (RMEI), an NGO, has advised commercial motorcyclists in Gwagwalada area of the FCT to shun hard drugs and other intoxicating substances because of their harmful effects.

Mr Ogwu Samson, the NGO’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), gave the advice during a sensitisation workshop held at Dukpa community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

According to Samson, the organisation is committed to counselling drug addicts about the dangers of using hard drugs, in addition to promoting full recovery of drug addicts through prayers and meditation.

“One of our primary purposes is to help people reconnect with God, because once they use drugs and alcohol they disconnect from doing what is right.

“At Right Minds Empowerment Initiative, we establish a relationship with God and our activities is to sensitise the public to the dangers of drug abuse.

“We are here to sensitise the Okada riders so that they will be aware that hard drugs are dangerous and have negative effects on their health.

“Majority of auto accidents today are caused by the influence of drugs and alcohol, especially by drunken drivers on our roads,” he said.

However, the activist commended the Federal Government for banning the importation, production and sale of codeine cough syrup in the country.

He described the ban as “a step in the right direction” towards stemming drug addiction among youths in the country.

“The abuse of codeine syrup by some Nigerian youths is becoming worrisome and it has negative impact on them.

“Some youths, who have been addicted to codeine, are always seen displaying symptoms of mental illness and hallucinations.

“I really commend the government’s ban on the importation of the syrup so that our youths will not waste at early stage,’’ he said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Malam Haruna Kashimu, a motorcycle operator, thanked the NGO for the exercise and pledged to shun drug abuse for their own healthy living.

Kashimu, however, pleaded with the Gwagwalada Area Council to rehabilitate roads in the area to ease movement of vehicles.