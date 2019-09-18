<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 32 women were trained in fashion design by a Kano based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Mai Dattako Network for Empowerment and Development.

The Founder of the NGO, Alhaji Umar Farouq, said at the graduation ceremony of beneficiaries over the weekend in Kano, that the women, trained for six months at the Mai Dattako Fashion School, were equipped with skills in tailoring, basic book keeping, personal hygiene and safety under the NGO’s women empowerment programme.

“This initiative was launched in February 2019 as a vehicle to produce thoroughbred fashion designers equipped with skills in tailoring and others,” he said.

He said another batch of 30 women would commence similar training programme for the same period under the second phase of the programme on Wednesday, September, 18.

“All the beneficiaries will be given sewing machines, certificates and take-off capital to enable them start their businesses,” he added.

Alhaji Farouq said since the NGO was established in October 2017, it had empowered over 232 women and youths with training, materials and capital for take-off of their businesses in the state.

“In October 2017, a total of 111 micro entrepreneurs were trained in the art of soap making and fashion costume crafting in addition to 10 other women who received grinding machines to support their families,” he said.

The Founder said under the NGO’s educational support programme, over 700 primary school pupils were given uniforms and learning kits, adding that the kids were mostly orphans drawn from 10 wards of Gwale local government area.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Saidu Zakari, called on well-to-do individuals to establish similar NGOs with a view to supporting indigent and other vulnerable groups in the society.

It was gathered that the occasion was attended by prominent personalities including Hajiya Samira Sani Dangote of Dangote Foundation.