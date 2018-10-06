



The Sisters of Jannah (SOJ), a Muslim Humanitarian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), says it has concluded arrangements to empower no fewer than 2,000 women in Small Scale Businesses across the country.

The National Coordinator of the NGO, Mrs Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja to highlight the achievements of the organisation.

She said that the empowerment was part of efforts of the organisation to assist widows and other disadvantage group in the society in order to complement efforts of the government.

Aliyu restated the determination of the organisation to bring succour to the needy in the society, especially in the area of medical care, education and skills acquisition.

“I am most delighted to inform you that come December 8, 2018, SOJ will be celebrating three years of constant humanitarian work, and will also empower 2,000 women in small scale businesses to mark the celebration.”

She said within three years of its existence, the organisation had recorded some achievements in all facets of human endeavours, including facilitating the released of some inmates.

The National Coordinator also said that the organisation was committed toward elimination of public misconceptions about Islam and Muslims as well as promote authentic Islamic spirit, belief, values and culture.

She advised corporate bodies and agencies to channel their organisation’s social responsibility to the care of the needy and less privileged in the society.

Aliyu noted that assisting the vulnerable group in the society would go a long way in enhancing the ECOWAS Vision 2020 adopted by Head of States and Governments.