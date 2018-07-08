A Non Governmental Organisation(NGO), Black Diamonds Support Organisation, has offered to organise free lessons for children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau .

Food items were also donated to the IDPs at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Heipang, following the recent Plateau killings, which affected more than 11 communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Jos South Local Government areas of the state.

Speaking on Saturday in Barkin Ladi while making the donation, Mrs Adefunke Treasure, the Coordinator of the NGO in Plateau, said the free lessons would help the children to keep up with their studies.

“We are happy the IDPs have accepted our offer for the free lessons. Basic subjects in school curricullum will be organised for children at the primary and secondary levels in the camp.

”We also want these innocent children to have healthy meals especially after going through physical stress while escaping from their communities.

“We are worried that in the midst of these attacks, innocent children suffer most, loosing parents and being out of school, which is the gateway for a successful future for them,” she said.

She urged the camp officials to ensure no child was sexually abused or maltreated in the camp, saying the organisation frowned at rape and molestation, which could impede the well-being of a child.

Treasure called on Plateau residents and citizens to embrace peace, while also calling on government to make concerted effort to forestall further attacks, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN

In his remarks, Mr Iliya Makau, the camp leader, said more than 200 children from 10 villages of Barkin Ladi were resident at the camp.

He commended the NGO for the special intervention for the children, saying they were gifts from God thus their future must be protected.

He urged the government to have more stringent security measures to forestall re-occurrence of such attacks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation donated garri, corn, millet, semovita, noodles and toiletries.

Other items donated are drugs, biscuits, sweets, books and pens, among many other items.

Niri Mwankon, a 7 year-old child at the IDP camp, also commended the NGO for its kindness and prayed for peace in their communities, so they could return to their various schools.