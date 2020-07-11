



Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, an Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, has distributed some palliative materials to the People Living With Disabiluties (PLWDs) in Karamajiji, Abuja.

The organisation visited the PLWDs colony on Saturday where it distributed food stuffs, instructional materials on COVID-19, stationery items , cloths, shoes, hand sanitiser, liquid soap and water dispensers.

Miss Ololade Ogunnubi, Founder of the organisation, said that the organisation also embarked on sensitisation of the community to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and ways to prevent the virus.

Ogunnubi said that the campaign was aimed at making persons with disabilities aware of the pandemic and also to provide palliatives to them.

The campaign which took place at the the physically challenged colony in Karamajiji was in conjunction with WaterWide, also an non-governmental organisation.

Ogunnubi said that the campaign had become imperative as the pandemic had exposed the vulnerable group to more hardship and difficulty in feeding themselves.





According to her, persons with disabilities are often being left behind in campaigns as this, even though they are the worst hit by all forms illnesses.

She said that it was important to empower them with relevant information of how the pandemic could spread and also provide them with local mitigation measures.

Mr Wilson Atumeyi, the Founder of Water with Development (WaterWide) noted that the campaign focused on symptoms and prevention of coronavirus as well as handwashing practices.

He said that it would not be good to give out only relief materials without teaching them basic hygiene practices.

Atumeyi also encouraged other well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the vulnerable and persons with disabilities, as the pandemic was having negative impacts on them.

Alhaji Suleiman Mohammed, the leader of the colony, while receiving the items, appreciated the organisations for the kind gesture.