



An NGO, Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE) has distributed 750 dollars (about N300,000) of food items to the poor and vulnerable households in Kaduna State.

WISE’s Founder and Programme Director, Ms Olanike Olugboji, announced the distribution of the food items in Kaduna on Tuesday.

She added that her NGO also distributed 150 clean cook stoves worth N675,000 to women and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) saying the gesture was to increase households’ resilience to hunger.

Olugboji explained that WISE’s friends and partners from the United States in support of the NGO’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) relief programme, donated the 750 dollars.

According to her, beneficiaries of the food items are mostly the aged women, widows, children from indigent homes, security guards, IDPs and helpless housewives who beg from house to house.

She said that the food items were distributed in two phases and the 150 clean cook stoves were distributed along with the food items in the second phase.





She noted that the stoves were freely given out under the Sustainable Fuelwood Management project in Nigeria.

According to her, the project is being funded by Global Environment Facility and United Nations Development Programme and coordinated by the Energy Commission of Nigeria.

“The beneficiaries are among the most vulnerable people in communities and who should be given adequate attention to enable them survive the coronavirus pandemic.

“The aged women and the IDPs are particularly going through a lot, considering the hunger occasioned by the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

“They should not be allowed to suffer access to food for their daily sustenance in this trying time.

“Also, we decided to donate clean cook stoves because we realised that energy aid seems to be missing in the kind of support being rendered to women and IDPs,” Olugboji said.

She expressed the organisation’s appreciation to individuals and corporate bodies who believed in WISE and had continued to support the NGO to deliver impactful interventions.