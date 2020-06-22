



An NGO, International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), has distributed face masks and hand sanitisers to 500 vulnerable children in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

Presenting the items on Monday in Daffo, Mr Xhyongo Nebanat, the Country’s Correspondent of the Organisation, said the gesture was aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the district and state.

According to Nebanat, the organisation focused on the vulnerable children to protect them from contracting the disease.

He said the initiative was also aimed at identifying with children who had lost their parents in the recent attacks that engulfed various communities within the district.

“As the world grapples with the effects of COVID-19, as an organisation, we decided to visit these districts to render our little support to these vulnerable kids.

“First, we are here to sensitise them on preventive measures, and secondly to distribute some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and lastly, to identify with them at this critical moment.





“We know that these are children who lost their parents in the myriad of attacks that happened in various villages in this district and this is why we came with 500 face masks and hand sanitisers for them

“It is our firm believe that children should be protected from all kinds of diseases, hence that informs our visit to this place,” he said.

Nebanat called on governments at all levels to intensify efforts at creating awareness on COVID-19 in rural areas to curb community transmission.

He also urged government to make available palliatives to rural dwellers in order to cushion the biting hardships people were passing through as a result of the pandemic.

The Correspondent further charged government and security agencies to be proactive in securing rural communities against all forms of insecurity.

In a remark, Mr Dauda Maren, District Head of Daffo, thanked ICON for the gesture and called on other organisations and spirited individuals to emulate it.

Maren also called on government to provide palliatives to rural dwellers, lamenting that the effect of COVID-19 is biting hard in rural communities.