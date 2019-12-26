<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Abuja based Engineering Company, Masarki Nigeria Limited, has commenced a 3 days evacuation of solid waste within Bauchi State metropolis in order to keep the city clean and tidy befitting of the state capital.

While speaking during the occasion, the Managing Director of the Company, Alhaji Yakubu Sa’idu, said that the exercise to be conducted freely as part of the support of the company to the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the state.

Represented by Usman Shitu, the managing director pledged the readiness of his company towards assisting the governor to ensure a healthy and clean environment.

Alhaji Yakubu Sa’idu also said that the company deemed it necessary to conduct such exercise in the state because of the support of Governor Bala Mohammed to the company while he was the FCT Minister.

Flagging off of the exercise, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Alhaji Hamisu Mu’azu Shira on behalf of Governor Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture.

He opined that ”Corporate Social Responsibility clearly means services to be rendered at no cost. If we are to pay, it may cost us more than N200 million to carry out the exercise.”

Hamisu Mu’azu Shira who said the importance of keeping the environment clean cannot be overemphasised stressed the need for people of the state to support the administration in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the determination of the state government to work in active synergy with critical stakeholders as part of efforts to address climate change and other challenges associated with the environment.