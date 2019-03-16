



A non-governmental organization, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has called on governments at all levels as well as Nigerians to investment more in women empowerment programmes.

The organization said there is need to continuously support women in order to improve their lives.

AHF’s Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, said this at an exhibition in Abuja.

The exhibition tagged “Balance for Better” was part of activities by AHF to celebrate the 2019 International Women’s Day.

He said: “We must see empowering women as a priority agenda that everyone must embrace. This is what we are doing in all the states we work in. We work with women at the rural levels, we empower them, and teach them skills.

“We are going to continue to advocate for the betterment of our women folks. We have to invest in our women, we have to support them and we have to be there for them.

“What we are doing is to look at our women and speak to their needs. It is difficult for some of our women financially. We are using this to instigate other women to join what their peers are doing.”

Also, the State Nursing Coordinator for AHF, Christy Awunor, said 150 women from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, participated in the exhibition.

She said the aim of the organisation is to create opportunities for more women to thrive.

Awunor said: “Our focus on the women is to create entrepreneurship for every woman. We want every woman to be self-reliant – be able to do something for herself and her family.

“We have about 25 exhibitors and we intend to support these women in carrying out what they are doing more effectively and efficiently and also to be able to make money from this and take care of their families.

“Today, we are going to be handing over some amount to these woman to be able to support what they do.

“We have empowered quite a number of women not only in Abuja but in Benue, Kogi, Cross River, Nasarawa and Akwa-Ibom state during event like this.”