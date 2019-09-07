<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Scholarship Aid Initiative, has awarded a scholarship to over 4,000 students from Southwest states.

The scholarship covers 75 per cent of the beneficiaries’ tuition fees in their Higher Institutions of choice across the country.

The NGO’s African Regional President, Dr Adebayo Oluwatosin, gave the hint during the 2019 Stakeholders’ Forum and Presentation of award programme with the theme: “Graduate unemployment problems in Nigeria: causes and way-out.”

The programme which took place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) witnessed a massive turnout of the beneficiaries and their parents.

In his address, Adebayo explained that the initiative which began in 2007 has over the years enrolled and awarded a scholarship to over 8,000 students in Nigeria for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

He said the initiative was floated to assist children of the less privileged who are brilliant but lack the financial power to pursue their academic programmes.

Adebayo expressed concern that the Federal Government has failed in its responsibility to provide affordable and qualitative education to the citizens.

“Our government has failed us, many promises have been made yet nothing has been done.

“Many brilliant students are on the street today hawking, some are into illegal activities because of lack of money to send them to school.

“Scholarship Aid Initiative, a non-governmental organisation look into all the menace and took it upon itself to make sure those that are willing to study among these children gain admission to study the course of their choice without changing their career,” he said.

Adebayo also faulted the policy of the Nigeria University Commission’s policies on the establishment of a university adding that it has largely contributed to the strenuous and expensive educational system currently being practice in Nigeria.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Ebere Chikodi, applauded the NGO, saying the scholarship would assist her in the realisation of her dreamed career.