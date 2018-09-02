An NGO, Advocacy for Better Welfare of Nigeria Police, on Sunday canvassed a minimum wage of at least N100, 000 for the least officer in the Nigeria Police to ensure quality service delivery.

Mr Solomon Bankole, the President of the group, who made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that it had become imperative to sanitise and rebrand Nigeria Police through improved welfare.

According to him, the time has come to improve the condition of service of police officers to get the best out of them.

“It has become imperative to update and upwardly review the monthly salary of all officers, rank and file with a minimum of N100,000 for the least officer.

“We must advocate for improved policies and continuous review of such policies to hold the police accountable for better services and respect for human rights,” Bankole said.

The president, who called for proper discipline for all officers to serve with integrity, urged the Federal Government to prioritise regular provision of kits and motivations for the police.

He said the annual budgetary allocation expected to take care of the welfare of officers and rank and file of the Nigeria Police should be disbursed for its purposes as expected.

“For Nigerians to have a better society, there is a need for better police. Policing is a special duty and that is the reason for our campaign for better welfare package for police officers.

“There won’t be a change in the image of Nigeria Police and public perception with poor remuneration, lack of kits and other equipment designed to make the work efficient.

“With good pay, necessary kits and other equipment and motivation, most of the police misconducts and abuses will be reduced,” Bankole said.

According to him, the group will not relent on its calls for strict discipline, adherence to rule of law, human rights protection and quest for international best practices in policing.

He urged the government to be committed to removing hatred, disrepute, public hostility and loss of confidence in the police through improved welfare package.

“We are advocating for respect of rule of law and human rights of all Nigerians and foreign nationals in Nigeria.

“Our group have strong belief in the sacrificial journey to sanitise and rebrand the image of Nigeria Police,” the president said.