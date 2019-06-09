<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A non-governmental organisation, RARDUJA International, has claimed over 30,000 Nigerians are languishing in various jails in Germany and are awaiting deportation.

The founder/President of the NGO, Eddy Duru, disclosed this at a one-day sensitisation on the dangers of illegal migration at Alvana Secondary School, Owerri, Imo state yesterday.

He urged people to be wary of unplanned journey abroad.

He stressed the urgent need for the federal government and concerned organisations to put in efforts aimed at educating Nigerians especially the youths from engaging in such journeys.

He said there are ongoing discussions between the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry and its German counterpart on the need to repatriate the illegal immigrants back to Nigeria.

“Our NGO is concerned about sharing information that many people don’t know about. Over 60 percent of Nigerians especially the youths believe that life ends in Europe or that you can only be successful when you travel to Europe or US as the case maybe especially illegally but we are saying that is not true.

“We are bringing the information that as we speak, Germany is planning to deport as many as over 30,000 Nigerians. The discussion is ongoing with the top ministries to that effect. These are illegal immigrants but still many are trying to leave Nigeria to Europe or elsewhere unplanned.

“Also, there are drastic measures across European countries on illegal migration. So, we are here to educate the students and Nigerians in general on the dangers of journeying abroad illegally,” he added.