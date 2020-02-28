<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has appealed to the general public to be calm, following the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reported in Lagos State today.

The NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, in a statement issued this night, urged them to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

Fayemi said forum had already initiated monitoring infrastructure in all states to ensure that quick response and attention was given to anyone showing symptoms of the disease.

He encouraged the citizens to self-quarantine if they noticed symptoms related to the viral disease and contact the nearest health facility within the states, saying that “We will deploy all resources available to respond and contain further spread of the virus.”

The forum, which also enjoined citizens not to spread fake news and misinformation that can trigger fear, panic and chaos, said the Federal Ministry of Health and other designated Federal and State agencies will provide the relevant updates related to the disease.





The statement partly read: “The case, which is the first reported in Sub-Saharan Africa, is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and journeyed from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria through Istanbul, Turkey on the 25th of February 2020 and is said to have spent some time in Ogun state. The patient is said to be clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is currently being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

“Since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was designated as a global epidemic, the State Governments have been strengthening emergency response preparedness and capabilities in conjunction with the Federal Government and all other relevant Agencies.

“In response to the first case reported, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has already activated its National Emergency Operations Centre and is working closely with Lagos State Ministry of Health to respond to this case and implement firm control measures to prevent further widespread.”