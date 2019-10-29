<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says payment of minimum wage consequential adjustments will be determined by each state based on their Internal Generated Revenue.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Fayemi Kayode, gave an assurance that governors are ready to comply with the 30,000 minimum wage as agreed by the tripartite negotiation committee.

He, however, explained that they cannot be forced to comply with the consequential adjustment saying payment will be determined majorly by the Internally Generated Revenue of each state and the number of civil servants on their payroll.

This formed part of the deliberations when the governor’s met at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Monday.

The development comes just days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) ordered that payments of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments, must be completed by the 31st of December, 2019.

Others in attendance included Governors of Sokoto, Imo, Anambra, Ondo, Adamawa, Oyo, Osun, Cross River states, and some deputy governors.