The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, has explained why the planned meeting between governors and security chief over killings has not been held.

Speaking with journalists Wednesday night in Abuja, Yari said the meeting was yet to hold because some of the security chiefs critical to the discussion were away on national assignments outside the country.

“Some just came back last night and some are still outside the country.

“That is why we have not been able to have it but we are still on the agenda to meet the security chiefs so that we can discuss the issue of security nationwide.”