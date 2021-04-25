The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condemned the attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state’s residence, saying all hands must be on deck to fish out perpetrators of the crime.

Gunmen had on Saturday attacked and killed many people, including three security personnel, and set the country home of the governor at Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state ablaze.

Chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a statement on Sunday, sympathised with Governor Uzodinma and all those who had been injured, maimed or had someone close killed during the attack.

“The Forum calls on all good citizens to cooperate with the nation’s security forces and the government in trying to build a civil, safe and secure environment for our citizens.





“For those behind these crimes, they must understand that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

“This is taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights.

“All hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act as in our view, they constitute a small league of persons trying to harm the corporate existence of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“The mantra for every Nigerian at such a challenging time in our history must be how to forge peace and unity across the nation’s divides and to shun violence and wanton destruction.

“Only then can we have a country to call our own,” the governors said.