<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum will be leading the nation’s Human Capital Development (HCD) Core Working Group (CWG), a combination of officials drawn from the forum and the Presidency to Kaduna State on its pilot national HCD evaluation programme.

Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs, in a statement noted that in accordance with the draft agenda of the visit scheduled for November 14 and 15 2019, the delegation, expected to be led by the Director-General of the NGF, Mr Asishana B Okauru, also includes the head of HCD CWG, Yosola Akanbi.

The working visit will feature several interactive sessions beginning with the Governor’s session, which seeks to set the tone for HCD CWG’s engagement of key actors at the subnational level.

Barkindo added that discussions would revolve around expectations from states, which will be clarified as well as the Governors’ HCD priorities.

According to the statement, the idea is to prioritise the HCD efforts nationwide and deepen the engagement of key stakeholders towards domesticating HCD.

“The HCD Council Members Session is expected to be a fully interactive session where the Governor elaborates on the state’s HCD vision, key priorities and targets. The state’s baseline HCD information is expected to be presented and deliberated upon by participants. Key successes achieved in HCD interventions will be dissected and elaborated upon and challenges faced in improving the HCD baseline will also be addressed.

“The peculiarities of each state regarding interventions relevant to the state will be discussed, including the key expectations regarding the development of the state’s action plans and the establishment of the state’s HCD Monitoring & Evaluation Team.

“The Director-General of the NGF will speak on the expectations from the state’s HCD Council, going forward. The team moves to Ekiti State on Wednesday,” the statement reads.