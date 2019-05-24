<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Union of Local Government Employees on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the petition written by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum seeking to stop the implementation of the recent guidelines by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit on local government funds.

The National President of NULGE, Ibrahim Khaleel, in another petition written to the President by the National Executive Council of the union, which was made available to newsmen, said the guidelines from NFIU was a bold move to end financial recklessness by governors feasting on funds for the 774 local government areas.

The NULGE president said the letter by the union to the Presidency was in response to an earlier petition by the outgoing chairman of the NGF, Governor Abdulaziz Yari, of Zamfara State to President Buhari accusing the NFIU of dabbling into a matter it had no mandate over.

He said as local government employees who had been victims of the financial ‘maladministration and recklessness’ by the state governors, nothing in the guideline indicates that the federal agency was desirous of encroaching on the responsibilities of any of the two other tiers of government.

The petition read in part,” Our considered opinion is that it is the governors who have been ganging up to prevent the wishes of the people of Nigeria to guaranteed financial administrative autonomy for the third tier of government.

“We call on Your Excellency to ignore the petition of the governors who are behaving like wounded lions because they see the source of the funds which they have habitually misused and abused drying up. You standing firm with the downtrodden people in the grass roots, who have endured avariciousness of the governors over the years, will send the desired message to all that you will consolidate and win the battle against corruption.”