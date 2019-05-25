<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Alhaji Sani Lulu, has declared his intention to seek election into the office of Kogi State Governor, North Central Nigeria.

The football administrator made the declaration at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday night with the pledge to do things differently for the purpose of bringing the people of the state out of their current socioeconomic quagmire.

Flanked by a two-time former commission of the state from Kogi Central Senatorial district, Dr. Tom Ohikere, who’s also the Leader of APC Media Support Group in the state, Lulu said his plans including harnessing the enormous tourism potentials and solid mineral deposits, as well as youth empowerment that targets wealth distribution among various strata of the society.

He said as a politician who believes in the party’s philosophy as espoused in the last general elections, “going to the next is not a job for one man, it has to be a collective effort and I’m not in this race as a person, but with the backing of the people who know that I’m so committed to this process of taking Kogi State to the promised land.

“I’m always thinking about the need to unite all our people and Nigerians as a whole for the purpose of achieving collective development. We are all saying the government of the day has failed, so there’s no gain saying why it failed and what should be done to forestall further failure. However, one must ensure judicious use of resources in a transparent manner that would minimise leakages in the system,” Lulu said.

He noted that a someone who met the NFF in debt of over N300million and left over N2billion in its coffers, he has what it takes to improve the fortunes of the state if given the opportunity by his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).