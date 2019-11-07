<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, to tackle insecurity in the capital city.

The president of the association, Comrade Benji Otube, made the call in a statement yesterday.

He also charged the minister to make efforts towards creating more employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the FCT in order to reduce poverty in the nation’s capital.

He commended the reappointment of the minister, describing it as the best thing to happen to the FCT in the last few decades.

He said the reappointment was in recognition of the minister’s performance, especially his focus on projects that had a direct impact on the lives of the residents of the FCT.