The Delta State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has formalised plans to establish a functional environmental club in public primary and secondary schools in Delta State.

The Project Coordinator, Delta NEWMAP, Mr. Isaac Ufiofio, disclosed this while making his opening remark at a workshop for the preparation and production of Environmental Club Manual, held in Ughelli, Delta State.

Represented by the environmental officer, Mr. Benedict Anaro, he said the need to establish the club in public primary and secondary schools, was aimed at catching the children young in environmental best practices in the state.

Ufiofio, explained that the various interactions among the subcomponent of the environment, had resulted to major environmental challenges such as erosion and flood, pollution, sanitation and water management issues, deforestation, loss of biodiversity and climate change.

He said the need to protect, conserve, and prevent the environment from further degradation gives rise to the formation of Environmental Club in schools to make the pupils/students as change agents.

According to him, “The formation of the club will lead to sustainable management, improve environmental best practices, and ensuring that pupils/students imbibe environmental consciousness that brings about attitudinal rebirth.”

While welcoming all participant to the workshop, Ufiofio, charged them to take their assignment serious in preparing and producing a scholarly and enriching Environmental Club Manual for use in primary and secondary schools in the state.

He, however, commended DTS-NEWMAP Focal NGO (Global Peace Development), officials of Delta State Ministry of Environment and Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for their collaborative effort geared towards the production of the Environmental Club Manual.

Presenting her goodwill message, the Director, Schools Department, Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Pastor Joy Biyibi, said the introduction of the Environmental Club had come to stay in primary and secondary schools in the state.