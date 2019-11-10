The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of a total of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).
According to a statement on Sunday from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.
Below is the FULL list of those promoted to AVM and Air Commodore:
13 AIR COMMODORES PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR VICE MARSHAL (AVM)
Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi
Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar
Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf
Air Commodore Austine Imafidor
Air Commodore Pius Oahimire
Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan
Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu
Air Commodore Isah Muhammad
Air Commodore Sunday Makinde
Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf
Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu
Air Commodore Ado Inuwa
Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.
35 GROUP CAPTAINS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR COMMODORE (Air Cdre)
Gp Capt Ahmed Idris
Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye
Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa
Gp Capt Isaac Subi
Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe
Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus
Gp Capt Ahmed Dari
Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu
Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello
Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya
Gp Capt Gambo Adamu
Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat
Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola
Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi
Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet
Gp Capt Friday Ekpah
Gp Capt Luther Kamat
Gp Capt Joktan Chidama
Gp Capt Felix Uwakara
Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem
Gp Capt Ernest Owai
Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang
Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka
Gp Capt Raphael Ojo
Gp Capt Mohammed Isah
Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye
Gp Capt Shani Bukar
Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida
Gp Capt Atang Sambo
Gp Capt Daniel Akpan
Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename
Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu
Gp Capt Godwin Udoh
Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu
Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.