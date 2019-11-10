<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion of a total of 99 senior officers to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to a statement on Sunday from NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the affected senior officers comprise 13 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 35 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre and 51 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt.

Below is the FULL list of those promoted to AVM and Air Commodore:

13 AIR COMMODORES PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR VICE MARSHAL (AVM)

Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi

Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar

Air Commodore Jackson Yusuf

Air Commodore Austine Imafidor

Air Commodore Pius Oahimire

Air Commodore Dalhat Ladan

Air Commodore Cosmas Ozougwu

Air Commodore Isah Muhammad

Air Commodore Sunday Makinde

Air Commodore Abubakar Yusuf

Air Commodore Abubakar Adamu

Air Commodore Ado Inuwa

Air Commodore Ademola Durotoye.

35 GROUP CAPTAINS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF AIR COMMODORE (Air Cdre)

Gp Capt Ahmed Idris

Gp Capt Olasunkanmi Abidoye

Gp Capt Olusola Akinboyewa

Gp Capt Isaac Subi

Gp Capt Japhet Ekwuribe

Gp Capt Solomon Lazarus

Gp Capt Ahmed Dari

Gp Capt Emeka Ashiegbu

Gp Capt Abdullahi Bello

Gp Capt Yuhana Katabiya

Gp Capt Gambo Adamu

Gp Capt Alheri Dakwat

Gp Capt Olayinka Oyesola

Gp Capt Adedoyin Oyenusi

Gp Capt Edward Gapkwet

Gp Capt Friday Ekpah

Gp Capt Luther Kamat

Gp Capt Joktan Chidama

Gp Capt Felix Uwakara

Gp Capt Mikail Abdulraheem

Gp Capt Ernest Owai

Gp Capt Glenn Nkanang

Gp Capt Chidiebere Obiabaka

Gp Capt Raphael Ojo

Gp Capt Mohammed Isah

Gp Capt Ibitoye Ajiboye

Gp Capt Shani Bukar

Gp Capt Wapkerem Maigida

Gp Capt Atang Sambo

Gp Capt Daniel Akpan

Gp Capt Olanrewaju Oyename

Gp Capt Boniface Ifeobu

Gp Capt Godwin Udoh

Gp Capt Ayodele Hanidu

Gp Capt Azubuike Chukwuka.