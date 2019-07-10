<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Netherlands on Wednesday said it was concluding plans to further boost its agricultural ties with Nigeria, especially with oil palm development programme in three states.

Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States are part of the programme, which would start in Edo State.

Mrs Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation is currently visiting Nigeria from July 9 to July 10 with over 40 Dutch companies.

In a statement, Netherlands noted that she was already Nigeria’s third largest trading partner, mostly in the energy sector but now wanted to make an impact in Nigeria’s agriculture sector.

“Now, the country also wants to make an impact in Nigeria’s agriculture sector through private sector development programmes in horticulture.

“The Dutch companies will transfer knowledge and technology to farmers in Nigeria, notably in Kaduna and Kano.

“In the same line, a palm oil development programme will be started in Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and other states in the South.

“Most of the companies and institutions that accompany the minister are active in the agriculture sector.”

Newsmen report that the Dutch minister, who gave an address in Abuja on Tuesday on private sector, knowledge institutions and civil society on the Dutch Diamond Approach; will on Wednesday officially open the new Netherlands Consulate-General on Walter Carrington Crescent.

Also, the former embassy office will be upgraded to Consulate-General to reflect the important new relations between the Netherlands and Nigeria.