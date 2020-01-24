<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Netherlands Institute of International Relations is working out a scheme to make migration regular and legal with special interest in Information and Communication Technology, ICT and Agriculture.

The General Director, Netherlands Institute of International Relations, Monika Sie Dhian Ho disclosed this during a visit to the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Thursday in Abuja.

The General Director, said the initiative will encourage young graduates from Nigeria to upscale their skills in ICT and Agriculture while in The Netherlands and return home to impact on the country to create jobs and reduce poverty.

Monika Sie Dhian Ho maintained that with the renewed friendship and verve demonstrated by the NIDCOM led by Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the initiative is sure to attract the attention of the European Union for strategic engagement.





Dabiri-Erewa, welcomed the Mobility Scheme for young adults (graduates) to sharpen their skills and competences in ICT and Agriculture.

The NIDCOM Chairman stressed on the need to make labour migration regular and legal there by reducing the dangers of irregular migrants losing their lives in the desert and the Mediterranean.

Dabiri-Erewa assured the Netherlands that Nigerians in Diaspora Commission will be working with it to involve Nigerian Community in the Netherlands to tap into the opportunity provided by the Institute.

The Netherlands delegation and the Management of NIDCOM are in good stead to ensure the Mobility Scheme strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and The Netherlands, opens new opportunities, friendship and people to people contacts.