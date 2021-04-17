



The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it is not recruiting for new roles at the moment.

In a statement on Friday, the management of the regulatory commission described the advertisement for jobs at NERC, which circulated on social media platforms, as false.

The commission added that it has not approved any agent to issue such publication or recruit on its behalf. The management said it will adopt an open and transparent recruitment method when it intends to recruit new employees.

“FALSE RECRUITMENT ADVERTISEMENT: The attention of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”) has been drawn to a false undated advertisement titled “Employment Opportunities in the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC),” the commission said.

“The false advertisement directed applicants to apply on ReStral’s website within a period of 6 weeks from the undated advertisement. The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the fact that this false advertisement is currently trending on various social media platforms.

“The Commission hereby notifies members of the general public that NERC is neither recruiting nor has appointed/directed any agent to issue any publication on its behalf.





“The Commission further states that as a law-abiding and transparent institution of government, it shall only adopt an open and transparent competitive recruitment process in accordance with the extant laws in Nigeria when it resolves to undertake a recruitment exercise. Such exercises shall be widely advertised with clear application timelines in compliance with legal requirements.”

The management urged the public to disregard the advertisement.

