Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has trained 200 Shea-nut pickers and Shea-butter processors on export skills in Jigawa state.

The beneficiaries of the training were women selected from various cooperative societies that are into the processing of Shea-butter using handcraft method.

The Executive Director of the council, Olusegun Awolowo, who disclosed this in Dutse, the state capital, said Nigeria was the largest producer of Shea in the world and the training was aimed at converting the country’s comparative advantage in Shea production to competitive edge in global marketing.

The executive director, who was represented by his Trade Promotion Officer, Afolabi Bello, explained that the training was meant only for women in Shea cooperatives and those processing sheabutter using hand craft methods.

“Jigawa state is one of the 20 Shea producing states in Nigeria. NEPC organized training due to the increased global market demands for sheabutter which is growing and projected to be worth $40bn by 2030.

“Shea is used in cosmetics and as cocoa butter equivalent in confectioneries. The training is to enable Jigawa women Shea processors to key into Shea development and be able to access national and global markets.”