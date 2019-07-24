<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council AGOA Technical Workshop on Utilisation of AGOA Visa Stamp in Abuja.

Declaring the event open, the Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, said the essence of the workshop was to let our companies understand the operation of the Visa Stamp and take advantage of the window the Act presents.

Represented by the Director, Policy and Strategy, Mr. Abdullahi Sidi-Aliu, the CEO said Visa Stamp, which was introduced on the January 18, 2016, took effect from February 8 of the same year, was another step to further simplify US market access of textiles and garments from AGOA-eligible countries.

He said: “I, therefore, challenge you not to let this opportunity slip or pass you by. Learn about AGOA Visa Stamp today, seize it and let the US market become a Nigerian market for textiles and garments.”