



A former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, has alleged that the killing of her 31-year-old sister, Anita Akapson, by policemen in Abuja on Saturday night was because of her political affiliation.

Usman, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, made the allegation in a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, signed by the lawyer to her family, Kayode Ajulo.

The petition alleged that Akapson “was trailed, targeted, intercepted, her vehicle brushed, blocked and shot at close range by a police officer at Katampe District, Abuja.”

Akapson was said to be driving out of her house at Katampe Extension by Gwarimpa Estate in a Honda Accord car when she was shot dead by a Superintendent of Police around 11pm on Saturday.

Ajulo, in the petition, demanded a thorough investigation into the killing, stating that Akapson’s murderers were being shielded by the police authorities.

He said Usman was apprehensive that the murder might have political undertones on account of her position as a member of the leading opposition party in the country.

“Our client has availed us the circumstance of the gruesome murder of their daughter, Anita Akapson, 31, who was shot at close range by a trigger-happy Police officer for reasons unknown to our client.

“It is our brief that our client received a distress call at about 11p.m. on October 13 by an anonymous caller who informed them that their daughter was in Gwarinpa District Hospital.

“But, on the arrival of our clients at the hospital, Miss Anita had died from the gunshot injuries.

“Several eyewitnesses detailed to our client how the deceased was trailed, targeted, intercepted, her vehicle brushed, blocked and shot at close range by a Police officer, while she was sitting in her vehicle at Katampe District, Abuja.

“The circumstances of the trailing, tracking and gruesome murder of the deceased who had a strong affinity with Senator Nenadi Usman, a member of the leading opposition political party in Nigeria, and who is presently facing continuous prosecutions from the States, unleashed with inattentive executive sanctions, calls for a thorough and comprehensive investigation.

“Our Client have reasons to be apprehensive based on the circumstances as enumerated above particularly the shielding of the suspected officers, a (Superintendent of Police) involved in the matter.

“Given the level of intimidation of opposition by the instrumentality of the State, Our Clients are worried as to the intent or possible calculated assassination of the deceased to further cause pain and anguish on the family.

“We, therefore, based on the foregoing, urge you to use your good offices to cause a comprehensive investigation of the killing and surrounding circumstances without further delay to unravel the intent and the culprits behind this mindless act.”