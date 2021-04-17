



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has visited Oro, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara to access the damages caused by a storm that ravaged the town and its environs on Tuesday.

Newsmen report that the team was led by Mr Abdulkarim Abubakar.

The team toured some of the affected areas and houses damaged by the storm and a fire incident which claimed many shops in Oro Central Market.

The team was conducted round the affected areas by Mr Cyril Agbara and Elder Niyi Adekeye.

Abubakar assured the people that government intervention would soon get to them, while seeking their cooperation before the plans are concluded.





A total of 73 structures were destroyed in Oro, Iludun Oro, Ijomu Oro and Esie.

NAN reports that most of the damaged houses had their roofs blown off while many trees were uprooted.

The storm, which started around 3 p.m on Tuesday, also affected electric cables.

Meanwhile, the people of the area have commended the Federal Government for its quick response.

A resident of Oro Community, Mr Francis Bolaji, said it was commendable that government took prompt action.

Another resident, Mr Kayode Oyeniyi said the government has proved it was concerned with the welfare of the people.

Oro is the home town of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed.