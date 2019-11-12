<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has called for partnership between Federal and State Governments as well as Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on disaster management.

NEMA Director-General, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ interactive meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Maihaja, represented by NEMA Head of operations, Sokoto, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, said that there was a need to sensitise stakeholders on effective disaster management and quick response.

“There is need to coordinate different response organisations, NGOs, volunteers, and even communities in order to achieve desired result,” he said.

According to him, NEMA was established to coordinate such activities.

Maihaja added that the meeting would enable stakeholders to identify most critical disasters, response as well as implementation of national disaster plan.

He urged stakeholders to identify areas of contributions, and enumerate facilities available in order to formulate collaborative platform that will avail NEMA of information to coordinate agencies on responsive emergencies.

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that the state government had always supported effective collaboration aimed at averting disasters.

“We have to prepare for disasters and support victims of such disasters.

“As part of efforts by government on disaster management and support for victims of disasters, Gov. Atiku Bagudu allocated N1.5billion for disaster management in the state,” he said.

Dododo said that the agency would embark on sensitisation campaign on the dangers of improper use of electrical appliances, especially during the Harmattan season.

The chairman assured stakeholders of government’s preparedness to face the challenge of disasters that might come up in the state.

Newsmen report that the meeting was aimed at assessing level of preparedness in agencies on disaster management.