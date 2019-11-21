<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) have rendered assistance to the victims of Gashua Potash Market with building materials.

The support was led by the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, who first paid a royal visit to the Emir of Bade, Abubakar Suleiman, in his palace in Gashua Town before reaching the potash market to sympathetise with the victims and latter flags off the distribution exercise at same potash market in Gashua town.

In his remarks, Maihajja sympathised with the community over the inferno and conveyed the sympathies and concerns of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of FMHDS to the victims of the disaster.

He assured them of necessary measures taken to cushion the pains caused by the fire outbreak.

The DG NEMA further applauded the efforts of the Executive Secretary of SEMA, Dr. Mohammed Goje for his timely response to the incident at state level and advised for joint efforts in conducting assessment with NEMA within short period of time.

The relief materials distributed include 600 Bags of cements, 300 bundles Zinc, 600 pieces of Ceiling board among other materials.