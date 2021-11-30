NEMA seeks NAFDAC support for quality medicaments

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has requested the collaboration of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) towards the delivery of quality medicaments to persons affected by disasters in the country.

Ahmed who requested a courtesy call on the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye in Abuja, said the paradigm shift adopted by NEMA towards disaster risk reduction and building of a national resilience could not be achieved without the support of partner agencies like NAFDAC.

According to a statement signed by Manzo Ezekiel, Head, Public Relations NEMA, the DG said, “Nigeria in recent times is confronted with significant humanitarian crises.”

He explained that “Nature induced hazards especially floods, windstorms, marine, gully erosion, desertification amongst others which are constantly exacerbated by climate change and variability have also poised great challenge to development planning across socio-economic sectors.”

According to NEMA boss, “The cocktail of challenges has been complicated by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant physical and emotional lockdowns and global economic sectors”

However, he said, “The good news is that as an outcome of lessons learnt under crises, NEMA is adapting to the new normal and is getting better prepared for improved service delivery, developing technology and building new networks to confront both old and emerging challenges.”

While noting the imperative for collaboration between the two agencies, he said, “NAFDAC’s mission of safeguarding public health by ensuring that only the right quality drugs, foods and other regulated products are manufactured, imported, distributed, advertised, sold and used in Nigeria is in tandem with NEMA’s mandate of disaster management coordination and building of national resilience.”

Responding, Director General of NAFDAC Professor Adeyeye assured the readiness of her agency to collaborate with NEMA, especially to enhance the quality of supports given to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by insurgency and other related disasters in the country.