The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Wednesday that it had concluded plans to repatriate 56,000 Borno Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), from Difa, Niger Republic.

The Northeast Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Bashir Garga, disclosed this during a humanitarian and development coordination forum organized by the agency in Maiduguri.

Garga said that the IDPs were those who escaped Boko Haram onslaught in the last seven year in Mobbar and Abadam Local Government Areas of Borno.

He said that all arrangements had been made with the government of Niger to ensure that they were brought back to Nigeria.

“There were serious concerns on insecurity in some of the liberated local government areas.

NEMA is working with the security agencies toward ensuring that the liberated LGAs are safe and habitable to the returnees.

“But much still needs to be done. So we are urging the humanitarian organisations to give attention to developing the liberated communities.

“This is because some of the IDPs, after going back home, return to where they were because their homes are not habitable.

“We need to encourage them and reassure them of their safety all the time,” he said.

In his remarks, Ahmed Bello, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, who gave update on the security situation, said proactive measures had been adopted to protect the IDPs.

Bello said that the force had deployed no fewer than 50 mobile police units in communities liberated from Boko Haram to enhance law and order.

He said that the force also trained some personnel on conflict resolution techniques to curb issues of land grabbing, cattle rustling and other menace arising in the liberated communities.

He explained that the command was working with traditional leaders, civilian JTF and other partners in the state to check crimes.