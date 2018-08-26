The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have entered into a partnership to provide quick medical assistance to disaster victims in the country.

The two have constituted a Bilateral Technical Working Group (BTWG) to draw up details of the working relationship.

Sani Datti, Head Media and Public Relations of NEMA, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, who led management to meet with the national executives of the NMA in Abuja on Saturday, told them the partnership was necessary in addressing gaps in provision of medical supports in the aftermath of disaster incidents.

Mr Maihaja said to them that though NEMA has its medical personnel, response to disaster situations would always require more professionals “to guide and direct us appropriately.”

He said working with the NMA would avail the services of specialists in various medical fields to deal with situations such as malnutrition among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), deployment of First Aid by emergency workers and advocacy against environmental health issues, among others.

The national executives of NMA led by the President, Francis Adedayo, told NEMA management the partnership would enable the association offer more services to the less-privileged and those in distress across Nigeria, with specialists in all categories of the medical profession.