The National Emergency Management Agency has donated eight trucks of relief materials to about 29,000 victims displaced by bandits in seven villages and towns in Anka Emirate, Zamfara.

The NEMA’s Coordinator, Sokoto Operations Office, Malam Sulaiman Muhammad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Gusau on Monday.

Sulaiman said the items comprised assorted grains, clothing materials, cosmetics, and toiletries among others.

According to him, Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the NEMA Director-General are expected to flag off the distribution of the items to IDPs in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara on Tuesday.

The coordinator said the gesture was aimed at supporting the victims and ameliorating their suffering.

He urged the IDPs to remain calm as Federal Government was working hard to end the insecurity in the state.

Sulaiman thanked the state government and traditional rulers in the state for their commitments in supporting the IDPs.

In a related development, NAN reports that two children were killed in Anka IDPs’ camp as a result of cholera outbreak.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, made this known on Sunday during the presentation of relief materials donated by Anka Emirate Foundation to IDPs in Anka.

However, he said the outbreak had been contained due to the intervention of the foundation and other stakeholders, especially the “Doctors Without Borders”.

Similarly, the Emir called on the Federal government to provide permanent security base in Anka to enhance sustainable peace and stability in the state.

NAN recalls that the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons had last week registered 38,000 IDPs in Maradun and Zurmi local government areas of Zamfara.