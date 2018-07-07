The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday donated three trucks containing relief materials to the victims of fire outbreak that affected 14 villages in Itas-Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

‎Mr Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General of NEMA, said this at the formal presentation of the materials to the victims.

Maihaja said that the materials were meant for the victims of the recent fire disaster in the local government area.

‎“NEMA provided the relief materials based on its assessment of the extent of the damage in the affected areas,” he said.

Maihaja expressed Federal Government’s sympathy to the victims, praying that God should avert such incidents in future.

“We sympathise with the families and all those who had been affected by the fire disaster,” Maihaja said.

The NEMA boss, who was represented by the Head of Operation of its Gombe Office, Hajiya Aminat Ahmed, said the gesture was to assist the victims who lost their property to the fire.

He said the relief materials include: 500 mattresses, 600 wrappers, 500 children’s wears, 150 bags of rice, 100 bags of maize, 49 bags of beans, 50 cartons of vegetable oil and 150 packs of ceiling fans.

Others are: 250 bags of cement, 200 bundles of roofing sheets, 50 bags of 3 inch nails, 50 packets of zinc nails, 600 pieces of Guinea Brocade, 300 pieces of men’s wears and 300 pieces of women’s wears.

A community leader, Alhaji Muazu Umar, who received the materials on behalf of the other victims, commended the Federal Government for the quick response and intervention.

“We thank NEMA for the relief materials and we are appealing for more support and assistance for the affected communities,” he said.

Umar also commended Mr Isa Hassan, the member representing Jamare/Itas-Gadau Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers of the national Assembly, for reaching out to NEMA on behalf of the affected communities.

He assured the agency that the materials would be distributed to the victims.